Atlantic League

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 19 12 .613
Sugar Land 18 14 .563
Southern Maryland 13 17 .433
York 12 18 .400
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 18 13 .581
Bridgeport 18 13 .581
Long Island 15 15 .500
New Britain 10 21 .323 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 7, Southern Maryland 6

Long Island 8, Somerset 1

New Britain 8, Lancaster 4

Sugar Land 6, York 5

Monday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

