Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Sugar Land
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|York
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Bridgeport
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Long Island
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|New Britain
|10
|21
|.323
|8
___
Bridgeport 7, Southern Maryland 6
Long Island 8, Somerset 1
New Britain 8, Lancaster 4
Sugar Land 6, York 5
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.