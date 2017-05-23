Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 19 13 .594
Sugar Land 18 15 .545
Southern Maryland 14 17 .452
York 12 19 .387
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 19 13 .594
Bridgeport 18 13 .581 ½
Long Island 15 15 .500 3
New Britain 11 21 .344 8

___

Monday’s Games

Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 2

New Britain 10, York 0

Somerset 10, Sugar Land 8

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

