Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Sugar Land
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
|York
|12
|19
|.387
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Bridgeport
|18
|13
|.581
|½
|Long Island
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|New Britain
|11
|21
|.344
|8
___
Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 2
New Britain 10, York 0
Somerset 10, Sugar Land 8
Somerset at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Somerset at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.