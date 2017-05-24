Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 19 14 .576
Sugar Land 18 16 .529
Southern Maryland 15 17 .469
York 12 20 .375
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 20 13 .606
Bridgeport 18 14 .563
Long Island 16 15 .516 3
New Britain 12 21 .364 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset 6, Sugar Land 3

New Britain 8, York 6

Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 2

Long Island 3, Bridgeport 0

Somerset 5, Sugar Land 3

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

