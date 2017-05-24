Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|14
|.576
|—
|Sugar Land
|18
|16
|.529
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|15
|17
|.469
|3½
|York
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Bridgeport
|18
|14
|.563
|1½
|Long Island
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|New Britain
|12
|21
|.364
|8
___
Somerset 6, Sugar Land 3
New Britain 8, York 6
Southern Maryland 5, Lancaster 2
Long Island 3, Bridgeport 0
Somerset 5, Sugar Land 3
Long Island at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.