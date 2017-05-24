Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|15
|.559
|—
|Sugar Land
|18
|17
|.514
|1½
|Southern Maryland
|16
|17
|.485
|2½
|York
|12
|21
|.364
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Bridgeport
|19
|15
|.559
|2
|Long Island
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|New Britain
|13
|21
|.382
|8
___
Bridgeport 2, Long Island 0
Long Island 7, Bridgeport 5
New Britain 6, York 4
Southern Maryland 2, Lancaster 0
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
Sugar Land at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Bridgeport at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.