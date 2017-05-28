Atlantic League

Sports Listen

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 22 16 .579
Southern Maryland 19 18 .514
Sugar Land 19 19 .500 3
York 14 22 .389 7
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 23 14 .622
Bridgeport 20 17 .541 3
Long Island 18 19 .486 5
New Britain 14 24 .368

___

Sunday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Somerset 3

York 3, Sugar Land 1

Long Island 5, Lancaster 4

New Britain 3, Southern Maryland 2

Monday’s Games

Bridgeport at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

