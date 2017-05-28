Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Southern Maryland
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Sugar Land
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|York
|14
|22
|.389
|7
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Bridgeport
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|Long Island
|18
|19
|.486
|5
|New Britain
|14
|24
|.368
|9½
___
Bridgeport 4, Somerset 3
York 3, Sugar Land 1
Long Island 5, Lancaster 4
New Britain 3, Southern Maryland 2
Bridgeport at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.
