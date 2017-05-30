Atlantic League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Southern Maryland
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Sugar Land
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|York
|15
|22
|.405
|6½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Bridgeport
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Long Island
|18
|19
|.486
|5½
|New Britain
|14
|24
|.368
|10
___
York 3, Southern Maryland 2
Lancaster 11, Somerset 10
Long Island 3, Sugar Land 2
Bridgeport 4, New Britain 1
New Britain at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.