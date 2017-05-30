Sports Listen

Atlantic League

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 22 16 .579
Southern Maryland 19 19 .500 3
Sugar Land 19 19 .500 3
York 15 22 .405
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 24 14 .632
Bridgeport 20 18 .526 4
Long Island 18 19 .486
New Britain 14 24 .368 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 3, Southern Maryland 2

Lancaster 11, Somerset 10

Long Island 3, Sugar Land 2

Bridgeport 4, New Britain 1

Wednesday’s Games

New Britain at Bridgeport, 10:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 11 a.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Somerset at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Sugar Land at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

New Britain at Bridgeport, 7:12 p.m.

