ATP World Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:15 pm < a min read
Friday
At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
Geneva
Purse: $540,000 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Kei Nishikori (2), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka (1), Switzerland, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Doubles
Semifinals

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, def. Johan Nikles, Switzerland, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (1), Romania, def. Scott Lipsky, United States, and Leander Paes, India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.

