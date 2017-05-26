ATP World Tour Banque Eric Sturdza Geneva Open Results

|Friday
|At Tennis Club de Geneve Eaux-Vives
|Geneva
|Purse: $540,000 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Kei Nishikori (2), Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Stan Wawrinka (1), Switzerland, def. Andrey Kuznetsov, Russia, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (2), Colombia, def. Johan Nikles, Switzerland, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (1), Romania, def. Scott Lipsky, United States, and Leander Paes, India, 6-3, 3-6, 10-3.
Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.