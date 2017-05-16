Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Back to Boston: LeBron,…

Back to Boston: LeBron, Celtics meet again in postseason

By TOM WITHERS May 16, 2017 1:51 pm < a min read
Share

INDEPENDECE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James peeled off his practice jersey to reveal a T-shirt featuring a leprechaun on the front.

His clothing choice was fitting in all ways — the Celtics are up next.

James has a long playoff history with the Celtics. He’ll meet them again Wednesday when the Cavaliers open the Eastern Conference finals in Boston. Cleveland hasn’t lost in the postseason and hasn’t played since sweeping Toronto on May 7.

James has won three championships and some of his most memorable postseason games came against the Celtics. This will be the sixth time James has faced Boston in the playoffs — more than any other team

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

James has a deep appreciation for the Celtics’ history and mystique. He says that while playing in Boston he has looked toward the rafters to admire the retired jerseys and 17 championship banners.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Back to Boston: LeBron,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson narrowly escapes impeachment by Senate vote

Fed Photo of the Day

National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on May 15

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8819 0.0217 2.24%
L 2020 25.5183 0.0534 3.69%
L 2030 28.4667 0.0912 5.24%
L 2040 30.6687 0.1148 6.00%
L 2050 17.5953 0.0748 6.69%
G Fund 15.3203 0.0029 0.78%
F Fund 17.7544 0.0019 1.75%
C Fund 33.3771 0.1625 7.16%
S Fund 43.2694 0.3181 5.78%
I Fund 27.8087 0.1143 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.