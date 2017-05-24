Sports Listen

Battenfield leads Oklahoma State past top-seeded Texas Tech

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 4:46 pm < a min read
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Blake Battenfield threw six scoreless innings to help eighth-seeded Oklahoma State to a 3-0 win over top-seeded Texas Tech in the first round of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Battenfield allowed four hits and walked two while striking out four for the Cowboys (27-25), who reached the College World Series last season.

Cade Cabbiness and Garrett McCain each had sacrifice flies to account for Oklahoma State’s first two runs, while Jon Littell added a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. Colin Simpson finished 2 for 4 and scored twice for Oklahoma State, which has now won three of its four games this season against the Red Raiders (42-14).

Texas Tech starter Davis Martin allowed five hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Cowboys advanced to face West Virginia on Thursday, while Texas Tech takes on Baylor in an elimination game.

