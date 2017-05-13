Bautista hits 3-run homer as Blue Jays beat Mariners 7-2

TORONTO (AP) — Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 on Saturday for their sixth win in seven games.

Kendrys Morales also connected for Toronto, and Kevin Pillar had three hits, raising his AL-leading total to 47. Devon Travis became the first player to steal home for the Blue Jays since June 2, 2015, scoring on a double steal in the eighth.

Dominic Leone (1-0) got one out for the win as Toronto improved to 8-4 in May.

The Mariners have dropped three in a row since a four-game winning streak. They also lost another pitcher to an injury.

Selected from Triple-A Tacoma to start against the Blue Jays, right-hander Ryan Weber left with a sore shoulder after 3 2/3 innings in his season debut. He allowed one run and three hits.

Bautista broke a 2-all tie with a drive into the center-field party deck off Nick Vincent (1-1) in the seventh. After going deep just twice in his first 33 games, Bautista has homered three times in four games.

Toronto opened the scoring on Ezequiel Carrera’s two-out RBI single in the third, but the Mariners responded with Ben Gamel’s RBI double in the fifth. It was Seattle’s first run since the first inning of Thursday’s loss, snapping a 21-inning scoreless streak.

Jarrod Dyson game the Mariners a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the sixth. Morales tied it again when he connected off Tony Zych for his seventh of the season in the bottom half.

Seattle used two singles and a wild pitch to put runners at second and third with one out in the seventh, but couldn’t break the deadlock. After Aaron Loup struck out Kyle Seager, Leone came on and got Danny Valencia to ground out.

Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman allowed two runs in six innings. Stroman struck out nine, one shy of his season high.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 2B Robinson Cano (right quadriceps) missed his third straight game. … RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sore shoulder.

Blue Jays: Morales returned after sitting out the previous three games with a sore left hamstring.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Ariel Miranda (3-2, 5.00 ERA) makes his eighth start of the season Sunday. Seattle has won each of Miranda’s past three starts. He has never faced the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will be activated off the disabled list to start Sunday. Sanchez returned from a blister issue against Tampa Bay on April 30 but lasted only one inning.

