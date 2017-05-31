Sports Listen

Bears sign fullback Burton

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 7:40 pm < a min read
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Fullback Michael Burton has signed with the Chicago Bears after being waived by the Detroit Lions.

Burton played in 31 games over the past two seasons with the Lions after they drafted him in the fifth round in 2015.

Chicago announced the signing Wednesday — one day after Detroit let Burton go. The Bears also waived tight end Franko House.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

