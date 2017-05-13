Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Beavers clinch Pac-12 regular-season title

Beavers clinch Pac-12 regular-season title

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 2:24 am < a min read
Share

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Beavers clinched the Pac-12 regular baseball title with a 5-4 victory over rival Oregon on Friday night.

It was also the 1,000th career win for Oregon State coach Pat Casey.

The top-ranked Beavers (40-4, 23-3) celebrated after Mitchell Verberg struck out Oregon pitcher Ryne Nelson with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. It was Oregon State’s seventh straight win.

The Ducks (26-20, 9-14) have lost five straight.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about government’s data center optimization strategy with analysis from Justice and State departments. Register now for the free webinar.
Advertisement

Steven Kwan hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning that put the Beavers in front. Max Engelbrekt (3-0) allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings for the win.

David Peterson (10-3) took the loss for the Ducks. The three-game Civil War series between the two teams wraps up Saturday night.

Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Beavers clinch Pac-12 regular-season title
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.