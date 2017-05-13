Beavers clinch Pac-12 regular-season title

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Beavers clinched the Pac-12 regular baseball title with a 5-4 victory over rival Oregon on Friday night.

It was also the 1,000th career win for Oregon State coach Pat Casey.

The top-ranked Beavers (40-4, 23-3) celebrated after Mitchell Verberg struck out Oregon pitcher Ryne Nelson with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. It was Oregon State’s seventh straight win.

The Ducks (26-20, 9-14) have lost five straight.

Steven Kwan hit a two-run double in a three-run fifth inning that put the Beavers in front. Max Engelbrekt (3-0) allowed one hit in 3 2/3 innings for the win.

David Peterson (10-3) took the loss for the Ducks. The three-game Civil War series between the two teams wraps up Saturday night.