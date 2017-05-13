Belt, Ruggiano power Giants to 3-1 win over Reds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Belt and Justin Ruggiano homered, Matt Moore pitched into the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 in a matchup of weary teams on Saturday.

San Francisco and Cincinnati had a quick turnaround after they played 17 innings Friday night, with the Giants winning 3-2 on Buster Posey’s game-ending homer.

Moore (2-4) provided a lift with 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed eight hits, struck out seven and walked three.

The last-place Giants (14-24) won consecutive games for just the second time this season. They have won three of four overall.

Scott Schebler homered for Cincinnati, which swept a three-game series against San Francisco last weekend. Lisalverto Bonilla (0-1) allowed six hits in his first career complete game.

The Giants jumped in front on Belt’s long drive in the first inning. Belt’s second homer of the series and No. 6 on the year sailed into the San Francisco Bay for his sixth career “splash hit.”

Ruggiano connected in the second for his first homer with the Giants. Schebler went deep in the sixth, but the Reds were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Derek Law pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his third save in four tries.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Billy Hamilton was out of the lineup with calf tightness. Manager Bryan Price said he had already planned to rest the speedster. … Injured RHPs Homer Bailey (elbow), Nefi Ogando (right thumb) and Anthony DeSclafani (strained elbow) are all progressing, Price said. Bailey, who underwent surgery earlier this year, reported no pain after a 48-pitch bullpen Friday at the team’s extended spring training facility in Arizona. Ogando will pitch next in the minors on a rehab assignment. DeSclafani will join the team Friday so coaches can monitor his progress.

Giants: OF Hunter Pence (hamstring tightness) was out of the starting lineup for a second straight day. Pence appeared in Friday night’s 17-inning game as a pinch hitter.

UMPIRE SWITCH

Umpire Ryan Blakney replaced Tony Randazzo, who left Friday’s game in the 13th inning after being hit in the mask earlier in the game.

UP NEXT

Reds right-hander Tim Adleman (2-1, 4.44 ERA) will make his first career appearance against the Giants on Sunday. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in his last two starts. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (0-5, 5.44 ERA) pitches for the Giants. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 25 career appearances against Cincinnati.

___

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball