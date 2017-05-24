Sports Listen

Berrios shines on mound as Twins beat Orioles 4-3 for sweep

By DAVID GINSBURG May 24, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jose Berrios took a two-hitter into the seventh inning, Kennys Vargas drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday to complete their first three-game sweep in Baltimore since 1996.

Eduardo Escobar had two hits and an RBI for the first-place Twins, who have won six of seven and are a major league best 14-5 on the road.

Berrios (3-0) allowed three runs and four hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven. He was pulled in the seventh after solo homers by Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop got Baltimore to 4-3.

Taylor Rogers struck out Davis with two on and two outs in the eighth, and Brandon Kintzler got three outs his 12th save in 13 tries.

It was Minnesota’s fourth sweep of the season — matching their total of all last season.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman (1-1) gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings.

