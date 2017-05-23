Big league baseball’s founding documents to be auctioned

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 1876 constitution that founded the National League and the modern business of big league sports is going up for sale.

The documents were drafted and signed in a New York hotel by the game’s founding fathers, like William Hulbert, owner of the team that would become the Chicago Cubs.

Hulbert’s principles, such as strictly separating business and players, would provide a model that has lasted 140 years. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday.

Major League Baseball historian John Thorn calls Hulbert a genius whose ideas allowed modern sports to be born.