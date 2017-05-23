Sports Listen

Trending:

Gov't unscathed by cyber attack How SBA scored on contractingTargeting federal pay & benefits
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Big league baseball's founding…

Big league baseball’s founding documents to be auctioned

By ANDREW DALTON May 23, 2017 2:30 am < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 1876 constitution that founded the National League and the modern business of big league sports is going up for sale.

The documents were drafted and signed in a New York hotel by the game’s founding fathers, like William Hulbert, owner of the team that would become the Chicago Cubs.

Hulbert’s principles, such as strictly separating business and players, would provide a model that has lasted 140 years. SCP Auctions expects the papers to draw millions when the auction starts Wednesday.

Major League Baseball historian John Thorn calls Hulbert a genius whose ideas allowed modern sports to be born.

Republicans gearing up for major changes to federal pay and benefits
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Big league baseball's founding…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Hawk sits atop USDA flag pole

Today in History

1856: Southern lawmaker beats Northern senator with cane

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8983 0.0240 2.24%
L 2020 25.5447 0.0598 3.69%
L 2030 28.5008 0.1025 5.24%
L 2040 30.7073 0.1289 6.00%
L 2050 17.6172 0.0838 6.69%
G Fund 15.3269 0.0028 0.78%
F Fund 17.8370 -0.0008 1.75%
C Fund 33.2804 0.1714 7.16%
S Fund 43.0280 0.2886 5.78%
I Fund 28.1437 0.1689 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.