Blackmon’s 3 hits, HR lead Rockies past Twins 7-3

By BRIAN HALL May 16, 2017 11:28 pm < a min read
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a towering two-run homer during a four-run sixth inning and finished with three hits to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Minnesota Twins 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Blackmon had three RBIs, Gerardo Parra added a solo homer and Kyle Freeland pitched six innings as first-place Colorado earned its 12th win in 17 road games.

Freeland (4-2) allowed three runs, five hits and four walks while striking out three. Greg Holland recorded his 17th save in 17 chances after Minnesota put two runners on in the ninth against Chris Rusin.

Byron Buxton hit a solo homer for the Twins, but Phil Hughes (4-2) had another disappointing outing. He gave up five runs, eight hits and a walk in five innings.

