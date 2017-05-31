Sports Listen

Trending:

Cutting EPA to the bone?Big-data Air Force recruitmentTrump budget targets student loan program
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blanco re-elected president of…

Blanco re-elected president of Spanish Olympic Committee

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 12:04 pm < a min read
Share

MADRID (AP) — Alejandro Blanco has been elected to his fourth consecutive term as president of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

Blanco will remain in charge until 2021, becoming the body’s longest-serving president since its foundation in 1912.

The 66-year-old Blanco took over the committee for the first time in 2005. He will have completed 16 years in charge at the end of his new term.

Blanco was the only candidate and received 167 of 171 possible votes on Tuesday, with four blank ballots.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blanco re-elected president of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Acting CBP commissioner visits North Dakota

Today in History

1790: George Washington signs first US copyright law

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9201 -0.0004 2.24%
L 2020 25.5875 -0.0101 3.69%
L 2030 28.5646 -0.0245 5.24%
L 2040 30.7830 -0.0337 6.00%
L 2050 17.6634 -0.0239 6.69%
G Fund 15.3345 0.0038 0.78%
F Fund 17.8783 0.0348 1.75%
C Fund 33.5588 -0.0354 7.16%
S Fund 43.0009 -0.2480 5.78%
I Fund 28.0176 -0.0209 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.