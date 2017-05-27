Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Mazara dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Rua 1b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Gallo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Hoying cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Napoli ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|DeShields lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.278
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|12
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Travis 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.236
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Martin 3b-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Carrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Maile c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.059
|b-Coghlan ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|c-Barney ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|7
|Texas
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|030
|00x—3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Hoying in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maile in the 8th. c-singled for Coghlan in the 8th.
E_Andrus (10), Goins (2). LOB_Texas 5, Toronto 11. 2B_Andrus (10), Rua (5), Morales (8), Smoak (7). HR_Choo (5), off Estrada; Bautista (9), off Darvish. RBIs_Choo (21), Bautista 3 (26). SB_Pillar (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara, Gallo 2); Toronto 7 (Travis 2, Morales, Carrera 3, Goins). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Toronto 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Carrera. GIDP_Napoli.
DP_Toronto 1 (Goins, Travis, Smoak).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 5-3
|6
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|109
|2.97
|Dyson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|10.91
|Claudio
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.86
|Barnette
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.12
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, W, 4-2
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|106
|3.15
|Loup, H, 2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.37
|Tepera, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.76
|Smith, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.42
|Osuna, S, 9-12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.89
Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0, Barnette 3-0, Tepera 1-0. HBP_Darvish 2 (Pillar,Martin).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:16. A_46,825 (49,282).
