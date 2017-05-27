Sports Listen

Trending:

Which agency is hiring?Lawmaker pushes back on benefit cutsWhen will Navy get its bigger fleet?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1

Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:47 pm < a min read
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255
Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Mazara dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267
Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Rua 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225
Gallo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195
Hoying cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
a-Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
DeShields lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .278
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 12
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Travis 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Bautista rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .236
Morales dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Martin 3b-c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .206
Carrera lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Goins ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Maile c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .059
b-Coghlan ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219
c-Barney ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 7
Texas 100 000 000—1 6 1
Toronto 000 030 00x—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Hoying in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maile in the 8th. c-singled for Coghlan in the 8th.

E_Andrus (10), Goins (2). LOB_Texas 5, Toronto 11. 2B_Andrus (10), Rua (5), Morales (8), Smoak (7). HR_Choo (5), off Estrada; Bautista (9), off Darvish. RBIs_Choo (21), Bautista 3 (26). SB_Pillar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara, Gallo 2); Toronto 7 (Travis 2, Morales, Carrera 3, Goins). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Toronto 3 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Carrera. GIDP_Napoli.

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.

DP_Toronto 1 (Goins, Travis, Smoak).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Darvish, L, 5-3 6 5 3 3 3 4 109 2.97
Dyson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 10.91
Claudio 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.86
Barnette 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.12
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, W, 4-2 6 4 1 1 1 8 106 3.15
Loup, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 2.37
Tepera, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.76
Smith, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.42
Osuna, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.89

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0, Barnette 3-0, Tepera 1-0. HBP_Darvish 2 (Pillar,Martin).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:16. A_46,825 (49,282).

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?
Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors, Marines celebrate Fleet Week with 'Cake Boss' treat

Today in History

1830: Andrew Jackson signs Indian Removal Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 26, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9205 -0.0024 2.24%
L 2020 25.5976 -0.0080 3.69%
L 2030 28.5891 -0.0152 5.24%
L 2040 30.8167 -0.0199 6.00%
L 2050 17.6873 -0.0133 6.69%
G Fund 15.3307 0.0010 0.78%
F Fund 17.8435 0.0022 1.75%
C Fund 33.5942 0.0147 7.16%
S Fund 43.2489 -0.0196 5.78%
I Fund 28.0385 -0.1001 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.