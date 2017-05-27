Blue Jays 3, Rangers 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Andrus ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Mazara dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 Chirinos c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Rua 1b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .225 Gallo 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Hoying cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 a-Napoli ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 DeShields lf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .278 Totals 32 1 6 1 1 12

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Travis 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Bautista rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .236 Morales dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .251 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Martin 3b-c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .206 Carrera lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Goins ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .207 Maile c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .059 b-Coghlan ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219 c-Barney ph-3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Totals 32 3 7 3 4 7

Texas 100 000 000—1 6 1 Toronto 000 030 00x—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Hoying in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Maile in the 8th. c-singled for Coghlan in the 8th.

E_Andrus (10), Goins (2). LOB_Texas 5, Toronto 11. 2B_Andrus (10), Rua (5), Morales (8), Smoak (7). HR_Choo (5), off Estrada; Bautista (9), off Darvish. RBIs_Choo (21), Bautista 3 (26). SB_Pillar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Mazara, Gallo 2); Toronto 7 (Travis 2, Morales, Carrera 3, Goins). RISP_Texas 0 for 2; Toronto 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Carrera. GIDP_Napoli.

DP_Toronto 1 (Goins, Travis, Smoak).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Darvish, L, 5-3 6 5 3 3 3 4 109 2.97 Dyson 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 10.91 Claudio 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 2.86 Barnette 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 5.12 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, W, 4-2 6 4 1 1 1 8 106 3.15 Loup, H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 2.37 Tepera, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.76 Smith, H, 8 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.42 Osuna, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.89

Claudio pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 2-0, Barnette 3-0, Tepera 1-0. HBP_Darvish 2 (Pillar,Martin).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:16. A_46,825 (49,282).