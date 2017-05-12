Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

Seattle Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 1 2 0 Gamel rf 4 0 0 0 Carrera rf 4 0 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 J.Btsta dh 4 1 1 2 K.Sager 3b 4 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 4 0 1 0 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 Goins ss 4 1 2 0 Motter 2b 4 0 2 0 Barney 3b 3 0 2 0 C.Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 Travis 2b 2 0 0 2 J.Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 0 7 0 Totals 31 4 10 4

Seattle 000 000 000—0 Toronto 012 001 00x—4

DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Valencia (6), J.Dyson (5), Carrera (2), Barney (4). HR_J.Bautista (4). SB_Pillar (5), Carrera (2). SF_Travis (1). S_Barney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Bergman L,0-1 5 7 3 3 1 1 Machi 2 1-3 3 1 0 0 2 Curtis 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto Biagini W,1-1 5 4 0 0 0 3 Loup H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Barnes H,1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 Tepera H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2

Biagini pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

PB_Ruiz.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:36. A_32,865 (49,282).