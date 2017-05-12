Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Barney 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Travis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|Toronto
|012
|001
|00x—4
DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Valencia (6), J.Dyson (5), Carrera (2), Barney (4). HR_J.Bautista (4). SB_Pillar (5), Carrera (2). SF_Travis (1). S_Barney (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Bergman L,0-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Machi
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Curtis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Biagini W,1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Loup H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes H,1
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tepera H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Biagini pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
PB_Ruiz.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:36. A_32,865 (49,282).