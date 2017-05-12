Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Valencia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Dyson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Carrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Bautista dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.176
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Barney 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Travis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.171
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.042
|Totals
|31
|4
|10
|4
|1
|3
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
|Toronto
|012
|001
|00x—4
|10
|0
LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Valencia (6), Dyson (5), Carrera (2), Barney (4). HR_Bautista (4), off Bergman. RBIs_Bautista 2 (14), Travis 2 (6). SB_Pillar (5), Carrera (2). SF_Travis. S_Barney.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura, Gamel 2, Valencia, Heredia); Toronto 5 (Smoak 3, Maile 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Toronto 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Bautista, Travis 2, Carrera. GIDP_Bautista.
DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Motter, Valencia).
Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, 12:30 p.m.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bergman, L, 0-1
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|66
|4.15
|Machi
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|27
|1.17
|Curtis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Biagini, W, 1-1
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|68
|2.28
|Loup, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.40
|Barnes, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.35
|Tepera, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.92
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.21
Biagini pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Barnes 1-0, Tepera 2-0. PB_Ruiz (2).
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:36. A_32,865 (49,282).