Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

Blue Jays 4, Mariners 0

By The Associated Press May 12, 2017 9:55 pm < a min read
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Gamel rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .328
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .265
Valencia 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Heredia lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .310
Motter 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .239
Ruiz c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .118
Dyson cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Totals 34 0 7 0 0 8
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .303
Carrera rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .330
Bautista dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .176
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .195
Goins ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .225
Barney 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .319
Travis 2b 2 0 0 2 0 0 .171
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .042
Totals 31 4 10 4 1 3
Seattle 000 000 000—0 7 0
Toronto 012 001 00x—4 10 0

LOB_Seattle 7, Toronto 6. 2B_Valencia (6), Dyson (5), Carrera (2), Barney (4). HR_Bautista (4), off Bergman. RBIs_Bautista 2 (14), Travis 2 (6). SB_Pillar (5), Carrera (2). SF_Travis. S_Barney.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 5 (Segura, Gamel 2, Valencia, Heredia); Toronto 5 (Smoak 3, Maile 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 7; Toronto 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Bautista, Travis 2, Carrera. GIDP_Bautista.

DP_Seattle 1 (Segura, Motter, Valencia).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bergman, L, 0-1 5 7 3 3 1 1 66 4.15
Machi 2 1-3 3 1 0 0 2 27 1.17
Curtis 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Biagini, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 0 3 68 2.28
Loup, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.40
Barnes, H, 1 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 27 1.35
Tepera, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 17 3.92
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.21

Biagini pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 1-0, Barnes 1-0, Tepera 2-0. PB_Ruiz (2).

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:36. A_32,865 (49,282).

