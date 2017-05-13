Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 4:43 pm < a min read
Share
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Segura ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .366
Gamel rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .339
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .323
Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .254
Valencia 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246
Motter 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Heredia lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .319
Dyson cf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .219
Gosewisch c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .067
b-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Ruiz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Totals 36 2 12 2 4 11
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .315
Carrera lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .333
Bautista rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .185
Morales dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264
Goins ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .238
Barney 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Coghlan 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
a-Travis ph-2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .167
Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .037
Totals 36 7 11 6 0 2
Seattle 000 011 000—2 12 2
Toronto 001 001 32x—7 11 0

a-struck out for Coghlan in the 5th. b-flied out for Gosewisch in the 8th.

E_Valencia (2), Motter (2). LOB_Seattle 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Segura (7), Gamel (6), Pillar (11), Bautista (5). HR_Morales (7), off Zych; Bautista (5), off Vincent. RBIs_Gamel (12), Dyson (9), Pillar (10), Carrera (11), Bautista 3 (17), Morales (21). SB_Motter (3), Dyson (10), Pillar (6), Goins (1), Maile (1), Travis (3). CS_Heredia (2). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Segura, Cruz, Seager, Valencia 3, Gosewisch); Toronto 5 (Carrera 2, Morales, Barney, Travis). RISP_Seattle 2 for 13; Toronto 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Segura, Cruz. GIDP_Segura, Cruz.

Is the Data Act more boon or boondoggle? Read our special report.

DP_Toronto 2 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak), (Travis, Goins, Smoak).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weber 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 55 2.45
Overton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 5.54
Zych, BS, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 2.70
Vincent, L, 1-1 1 3 3 3 0 0 19 3.06
Pazos 1 1 2 0 0 1 26 2.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 8 2 2 2 9 100 3.33
Grilli 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 7.94
Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.35
Leone, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.41
Smith, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.00
Campos 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 0.00
Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.00

Campos pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Leone 2-0, Osuna 2-0. HBP_Pazos (Maile). WP_Loup.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_42,346 (49,282).

Commentary: The nobility of public service is making a comeback
Related Topics
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1903: Teddy Roosevelt becomes first president on film

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Fleet Forces Band performs during Memphis Navy Week

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.