Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Segura ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .366 Gamel rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .339 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 0 1 .323 Seager 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .254 Valencia 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Motter 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Heredia lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .319 Dyson cf 2 1 2 1 2 0 .219 Gosewisch c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .067 b-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Ruiz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Totals 36 2 12 2 4 11

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .315 Carrera lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .333 Bautista rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .185 Morales dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Goins ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .238 Barney 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Coghlan 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 a-Travis ph-2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .167 Maile c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .037 Totals 36 7 11 6 0 2

Seattle 000 011 000—2 12 2 Toronto 001 001 32x—7 11 0

a-struck out for Coghlan in the 5th. b-flied out for Gosewisch in the 8th.

E_Valencia (2), Motter (2). LOB_Seattle 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Segura (7), Gamel (6), Pillar (11), Bautista (5). HR_Morales (7), off Zych; Bautista (5), off Vincent. RBIs_Gamel (12), Dyson (9), Pillar (10), Carrera (11), Bautista 3 (17), Morales (21). SB_Motter (3), Dyson (10), Pillar (6), Goins (1), Maile (1), Travis (3). CS_Heredia (2). SF_Pillar.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Segura, Cruz, Seager, Valencia 3, Gosewisch); Toronto 5 (Carrera 2, Morales, Barney, Travis). RISP_Seattle 2 for 13; Toronto 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Segura, Cruz. GIDP_Segura, Cruz.

DP_Toronto 2 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak), (Travis, Goins, Smoak).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weber 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 55 2.45 Overton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 5.54 Zych, BS, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 2.70 Vincent, L, 1-1 1 3 3 3 0 0 19 3.06 Pazos 1 1 2 0 0 1 26 2.25 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 6 8 2 2 2 9 100 3.33 Grilli 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 7.94 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.35 Leone, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 4.41 Smith, H, 5 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 2.00 Campos 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 0.00 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.00

Campos pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Leone 2-0, Osuna 2-0. HBP_Pazos (Maile). WP_Loup.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_42,346 (49,282).