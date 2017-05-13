Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.366
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.339
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Seager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Valencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Dyson cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.219
|Gosewisch c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|b-Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Ruiz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Totals
|36
|2
|12
|2
|4
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.315
|Carrera lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.185
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Barney 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Coghlan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Travis ph-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|0
|2
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000—2
|12
|2
|Toronto
|001
|001
|32x—7
|11
|0
a-struck out for Coghlan in the 5th. b-flied out for Gosewisch in the 8th.
E_Valencia (2), Motter (2). LOB_Seattle 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Segura (7), Gamel (6), Pillar (11), Bautista (5). HR_Morales (7), off Zych; Bautista (5), off Vincent. RBIs_Gamel (12), Dyson (9), Pillar (10), Carrera (11), Bautista 3 (17), Morales (21). SB_Motter (3), Dyson (10), Pillar (6), Goins (1), Maile (1), Travis (3). CS_Heredia (2). SF_Pillar.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 7 (Segura, Cruz, Seager, Valencia 3, Gosewisch); Toronto 5 (Carrera 2, Morales, Barney, Travis). RISP_Seattle 2 for 13; Toronto 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Segura, Cruz. GIDP_Segura, Cruz.
DP_Toronto 2 (Stroman, Goins, Smoak), (Travis, Goins, Smoak).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|55
|2.45
|Overton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.54
|Zych, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|2.70
|Vincent, L, 1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|3.06
|Pazos
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.25
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|9
|100
|3.33
|Grilli
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.94
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.35
|Leone, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.41
|Smith, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.00
|Campos
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
Campos pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-0, Leone 2-0, Osuna 2-0. HBP_Pazos (Maile). WP_Loup.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:25. A_42,346 (49,282).
