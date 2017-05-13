Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

Seattle Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Segura ss 5 0 2 0 Pillar cf 4 2 3 1 Gamel rf 4 0 2 1 Carrera lf 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 J.Btsta rf 4 1 2 3 K.Sager 3b 5 0 0 0 Morales dh 4 1 1 1 Vlencia 1b 4 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Motter 2b 4 0 1 0 Goins ss 4 1 2 0 Heredia lf 4 0 2 0 Barney 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Dyson cf 2 1 2 1 Coghlan 2b 1 0 0 0 Gswisch c 2 0 0 0 Travis ph-2b 3 1 0 0 M.Frman ph 1 0 0 0 Maile c 3 0 0 0 C.Ruiz c 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 2 12 2 Totals 36 7 11 6

Seattle 000 011 000—2 Toronto 001 001 32x—7

E_Valencia (2), Motter (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Seattle 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Segura (7), Gamel (6), Pillar (11), J.Bautista (5). HR_J.Bautista (5), Morales (7). SB_Motter (3), J.Dyson (10), Pillar (6), Goins (1), Travis (3), Maile (1). CS_Heredia (2). SF_Pillar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Weber 3 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Overton 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Zych BS,1 1 3 1 1 0 0 Vincent L,1-1 1 3 3 3 0 0 Pazos 1 1 2 0 0 1 Toronto Stroman 6 8 2 2 2 9 Grilli 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Loup 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Leone W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Smith H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1 Campos 0 1 0 0 1 0 Osuna 1 0 0 0 0 0

L.Campos pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Pazos (Maile). WP_Loup.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_42,346 (49,282).