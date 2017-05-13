Blue Jays 7, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Carrera lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|K.Sager 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vlencia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Goins ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Barney 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Coghlan 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gswisch c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Travis ph-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|M.Frman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Ruiz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|Seattle
|000
|011
|000—2
|Toronto
|001
|001
|32x—7
E_Valencia (2), Motter (2). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Seattle 11, Toronto 7. 2B_Segura (7), Gamel (6), Pillar (11), J.Bautista (5). HR_J.Bautista (5), Morales (7). SB_Motter (3), J.Dyson (10), Pillar (6), Goins (1), Travis (3), Maile (1). CS_Heredia (2). SF_Pillar (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Overton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zych BS,1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vincent L,1-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Pazos
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Stroman
|6
|8
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Grilli
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loup
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leone W,1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Campos
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
L.Campos pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Pazos (Maile). WP_Loup.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:25. A_42,346 (49,282).