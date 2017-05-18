Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carrera lf-cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .297 Bautista rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .216 Morales 1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .255 Ceciliani cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .400 Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Coghlan 2b 4 0 2 2 1 1 .200 Barney 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Goins ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190 Maile c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .075 Stroman p 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Tepera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grilli p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 38 9 12 9 4 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Phillips 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .282 Santana 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .336 Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .342 Peterson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bonifacio lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118 Freeman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Totals 34 0 7 0 1 11

Toronto 303 300 000—9 12 0 Atlanta 000 000 000—0 7 0

LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), off Teheran; Maile (1), off Teheran; Stroman (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Morales 2 (23), Ceciliani 3 (3), Coghlan 2 (5), Maile (1), Stroman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Morales, Goins, Smith Jr.); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ruiz 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bautista, Peterson. GIDP_Barney.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Swanson, Peterson).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman, W, 4-2 5 2-3 7 0 0 1 6 103 3.00 Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.16 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.75 Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 3-4 3 8 9 9 1 2 69 5.47 Freeman 3 3 0 0 1 3 46 0.00 Collmenter 2 1 0 0 1 1 34 5.62 Krol 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.16

Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Freeman 1-1. HBP_Teheran (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).