Blue Jays 9, Braves 0

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:25 pm < a min read
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carrera lf-cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .297
Bautista rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .216
Morales 1b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .255
Ceciliani cf 2 2 2 3 0 0 .400
Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Coghlan 2b 4 0 2 2 1 1 .200
Barney 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Goins ss 5 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Maile c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .075
Stroman p 3 1 1 1 0 1 .500
Tepera p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grilli p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 12 9 4 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Phillips 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Santana 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .315
Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .336
Krol p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .342
Peterson 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .210
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Collmenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bonifacio lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Freeman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Camargo 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Totals 34 0 7 0 1 11
Toronto 303 300 000—9 12 0
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 7 0

LOB_Toronto 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Bautista (8), Morales (7), Ceciliani (1), Coghlan (2), Flowers (3). HR_Ceciliani (1), off Teheran; Maile (1), off Teheran; Stroman (1), off Teheran. RBIs_Morales 2 (23), Ceciliani 3 (3), Coghlan 2 (5), Maile (1), Stroman (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Morales, Goins, Smith Jr.); Atlanta 3 (Markakis, Ruiz 2). RISP_Toronto 4 for 10; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bautista, Peterson. GIDP_Barney.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Swanson, Peterson).

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman, W, 4-2 5 2-3 7 0 0 1 6 103 3.00
Tepera 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.16
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 2.75
Grilli 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 3-4 3 8 9 9 1 2 69 5.47
Freeman 3 3 0 0 1 3 46 0.00
Collmenter 2 1 0 0 1 1 34 5.62
Krol 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 7.16

Teheran pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tepera 2-0, Freeman 1-1. HBP_Teheran (Bautista).

Umpires_Home, Paul Emmel; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:02. A_25,419 (41,500).

