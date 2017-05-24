Sports Listen

Booth, Veleno help Saint John advance to Memorial Cup semis

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 12:10 am < a min read
WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Callum Booth stopped 31 shots, Joe Veleno had two goals and an assist, and the Saint John Sea Dogs beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 7-0 on Tuesday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinals.

Bokondji Imama had a goal and two assists, and Chase Stewart, Mathieu Joseph, Spencer Smallman and Cole Reginato also scored for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Sea Dogs (1-2).

Saint John was coming off a 12-5 loss to Erie on Monday in which Booth gave up five goals on 14 shots before being replaced.

The Sea Dogs will face the loser of the last round-robin game between host Windsor (2-0) and the Ontario Hockey League champion Erie (2-0). The winner of the all-OHL matchup will earns a direct route to the championship game on Sunday.

The Sea Dogs opened the Memorial Cup with a 3-2 loss to Windsor before the drubbing by Erie.

Seattle’s Carl Stankowski gave up four goals on 14 shots before being replaced for the second straight game by Rylan Toth, who made 11 saves in relief. The Western Hockey League champions finished the tournament 0-3 while getting outscored 18-3.

The Associated Press

