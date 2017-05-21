Sports Listen

Bourdais recovering from pelvis surgery after barrier crash

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 11:42 am < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar driver Sebastien Bourdais is recovering from pelvis surgery after his car slammed into a barrier.

Series medical director Dr. Geoffrey Billows says he met with Bourdais on Sunday and the French driver was “doing even better than I expected.”

Bourdais was injured during Saturday’s qualifying. His car wiggled going through the second turn and when the four-time Champ Car champion tried to correct the car, it slid up the track and slammed head-on into the SAFER barrier. The No. 18 car flipped before stopping on the back straightaway.

Bourdais was diagnosed with multiple fractures in his pelvis and a fractured right hip. He had surgery Saturday night.

Team owner Dale Coyne has not announced a replacement for next Sunday’s race.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

