Bour’s 2 HRs help Marlins beat woeful Phils 10-2

By STEVEN WINE May 31, 2017 4:33 pm 1 min read
MIAMI (AP) — Justin Bour hit two home runs, increasing his season total to 15, and the Miami Marlins completed their first series sweep of the season by beating woeful Philadelphia 10-2 before a sparse crowd Wednesday afternoon.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 14th homer for the Marlins (21-30), who have won four games in a row, their longest winning streak since last July.

Dan Straily (4-3) struck out 10, allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, and benefited from the offensive support to win his third start in a row.

The Phillies (17-34), off to their worst start since 1961, went 6-22 in May. That’s their fewest wins in a month since June 1997.

The Marlins were contending for the worst record in the majors before their recent turnaround, and plenty of room remains on the bandwagon. Announced attendance was 15,197, lowest of the season in Miami, and a head count put the actual crowd at 1,590, perhaps the smallest in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

With the franchise for sale, the Marlins are on pace to finish last in the NL in attendance for the 12th time in the past 13 years. But they’re heading up in the standings. Miami swept three games against division rival Philadelphia for the first time since 2012.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

