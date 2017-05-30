Sports Listen

Braves beat Angels; Trout headed for surgery on thumb

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 12:08 am < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Adams and Danny Santana had two-run doubles during a six-run third inning to help the Atlanta Braves overcome Albert Pujols’ 598th career homer and beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 on Monday night.

The Angels placed two-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the disabled list for the first time in his career before the game, and the center fielder will need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Julio Teheran (4-4) won his second game since April by holding the Angels to six hits — including solo homers by Andrelton Simmons, Pujols and Luis Valbuena — in his 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves chased starter Ricky Nolasco (2-5) in the third. Nolasco has not won since April 27.

Jim Johnson pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 11th save.

