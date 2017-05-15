Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Sign up for the online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, NGA's chief information security officer, May 15, at 12:30 p.m.

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brazil security forces patrol…

Brazil security forces patrol in Rio amid surge of violence

By Associated Press May 15, 2017 2:06 pm < a min read
Share

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A few hundred national Brazilian security forces are patrolling parts of Rio de Janeiro following a surge in violence.

The troops began patrols along busy thoroughfares in northern Rio on Monday. Many were also positioning themselves at the entrances to several favelas, or slums.

The patrols are expected to last 90 days, and could be extended.

Military police, civil police and firefighters from other states make up the force.

Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.
Advertisement

The deployment of national security forces in Rio follows a jump in violence in Rio, which hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Several public buses and cargo trucks have been burned in recent weeks. There has also been an increase in violence in large slums like Alemao.

Related Topics
All News Sports News World News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brazil security forces patrol…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1800: Washington, D.C. made official capital of United States

Fed Photo of the Day

Nuclear Regulatory Commission scientist crowned Miss USA

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8602 0.0058 2.24%
L 2020 25.4649 0.0087 3.69%
L 2030 28.3755 0.0103 5.24%
L 2040 30.5539 0.0111 6.00%
L 2050 17.5205 0.0054 6.69%
G Fund 15.3174 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.7525 0.0649 1.75%
C Fund 33.2146 -0.0483 7.16%
S Fund 42.9513 -0.1765 5.78%
I Fund 27.6944 0.1481 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.