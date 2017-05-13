Sports Listen

Brewers 11, Mets 4

By The Associated Press May 13, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .327
Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Flores 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Bruce rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Walker 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242
Rivera 3b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299
Granderson cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .148
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reyes cf-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Duda 1b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .234
Plawecki c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .188
Gsellman p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .083
Lagares cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Totals 36 4 10 4 2 6
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .215
Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .315
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Franklin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Perez lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Shaw 3b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .281
Santana rf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .255
Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bandy c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .288
Broxton cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .271
Arcia ss 5 2 1 2 0 0 .219
Davies p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .100
a-Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .264
Totals 40 11 16 11 4 8
New York 030 010 000— 4 10 2
Milwaukee 110 080 10x—11 16 0

a-doubled for Davies in the 5th. b-singled for Barnes in the 7th. c-grounded out for Montero in the 9th.

E_Cabrera 2 (5). LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Conforto (5), Plawecki (1), Lagares (2), Perez (7), Aguilar (4). 3B_Aguilar (1). HR_Walker (4), off Davies; Shaw (8), off Robles. RBIs_Walker (19), Plawecki 2 (4), Gsellman (1), Villar 2 (19), Shaw 4 (30), Broxton (10), Arcia 2 (14), Aguilar 2 (9). SB_Villar (8), Broxton (9). CS_Santana (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Conforto 2, Cabrera, Walker, Granderson); Milwaukee 6 (Thames, Perez 2, Santana, Bandy 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Milwaukee 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Gsellman, Davies, Villar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gsellman, L, 2-3 4 9 6 5 3 3 94 7.07
Robles 1 4 4 4 1 1 22 3.15
Sewald 2 3 1 1 0 3 29 3.38
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies, W, 4-2 5 7 4 4 1 2 101 5.80
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.45
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86
Scahill 2 2 0 0 1 0 41 2.84

Gsellman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-3. HBP_Davies 2 (Cabrera,Duda). PB_Plawecki (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:27. A_33,849 (41,900).

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 11, Mets 4
