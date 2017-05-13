Brewers 11, Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto lf-cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .327 Cabrera ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Flores 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Bruce rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Walker 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .242 Rivera 3b-lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .299 Granderson cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .148 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Reyes cf-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Duda 1b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .234 Plawecki c 4 0 2 2 0 0 .188 Gsellman p 2 0 0 1 0 0 .083 Lagares cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .211 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Totals 36 4 10 4 2 6

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .215 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .315 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Franklin ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Perez lf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Shaw 3b 5 2 3 4 0 1 .281 Santana rf 4 1 3 0 1 1 .255 Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bandy c 5 1 1 0 0 2 .288 Broxton cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .271 Arcia ss 5 2 1 2 0 0 .219 Davies p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .100 a-Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .264 Totals 40 11 16 11 4 8

New York 030 010 000— 4 10 2 Milwaukee 110 080 10x—11 16 0

a-doubled for Davies in the 5th. b-singled for Barnes in the 7th. c-grounded out for Montero in the 9th.

E_Cabrera 2 (5). LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Conforto (5), Plawecki (1), Lagares (2), Perez (7), Aguilar (4). 3B_Aguilar (1). HR_Walker (4), off Davies; Shaw (8), off Robles. RBIs_Walker (19), Plawecki 2 (4), Gsellman (1), Villar 2 (19), Shaw 4 (30), Broxton (10), Arcia 2 (14), Aguilar 2 (9). SB_Villar (8), Broxton (9). CS_Santana (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Conforto 2, Cabrera, Walker, Granderson); Milwaukee 6 (Thames, Perez 2, Santana, Bandy 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Milwaukee 8 for 18.

Runners moved up_Gsellman, Davies, Villar.

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gsellman, L, 2-3 4 9 6 5 3 3 94 7.07 Robles 1 4 4 4 1 1 22 3.15 Sewald 2 3 1 1 0 3 29 3.38 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies, W, 4-2 5 7 4 4 1 2 101 5.80 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.45 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86 Scahill 2 2 0 0 1 0 41 2.84

Gsellman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-3. HBP_Davies 2 (Cabrera,Duda). PB_Plawecki (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:27. A_33,849 (41,900).