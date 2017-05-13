Brewers 11, Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Flores 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bruce rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Walker 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Rivera 3b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Granderson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Reyes cf-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Duda 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.188
|Gsellman p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.083
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.315
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Franklin ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Perez lf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Shaw 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.281
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Scahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bandy c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Broxton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Arcia ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|Davies p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|11
|4
|8
|New York
|030
|010
|000—
|4
|10
|2
|Milwaukee
|110
|080
|10x—11
|16
|0
a-doubled for Davies in the 5th. b-singled for Barnes in the 7th. c-grounded out for Montero in the 9th.
E_Cabrera 2 (5). LOB_New York 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Conforto (5), Plawecki (1), Lagares (2), Perez (7), Aguilar (4). 3B_Aguilar (1). HR_Walker (4), off Davies; Shaw (8), off Robles. RBIs_Walker (19), Plawecki 2 (4), Gsellman (1), Villar 2 (19), Shaw 4 (30), Broxton (10), Arcia 2 (14), Aguilar 2 (9). SB_Villar (8), Broxton (9). CS_Santana (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Conforto 2, Cabrera, Walker, Granderson); Milwaukee 6 (Thames, Perez 2, Santana, Bandy 2). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Milwaukee 8 for 18.
Runners moved up_Gsellman, Davies, Villar.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gsellman, L, 2-3
|4
|9
|6
|5
|3
|3
|94
|7.07
|Robles
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|3.15
|Sewald
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|3.38
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, W, 4-2
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|101
|5.80
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
|Barnes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.86
|Scahill
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|41
|2.84
Gsellman pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-3. HBP_Davies 2 (Cabrera,Duda). PB_Plawecki (1).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:27. A_33,849 (41,900).