By The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Brewers slugger Eric Thames has left Milwaukee’s game against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the fifth inning because of leg cramping.

Thames went 0 for 3 on Sunday. He had a run-scoring groundout to first base in his last at-bat in the top of the fifth.

Jesus Aguilar replaced Thames at first base. Thames has 13 homers this season.