Brewers 6, Padres 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Broxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Perez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Santana rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Pina c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.312
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Sogard 3b
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.600
|Nelson p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.067
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Scahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|1
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Spangenberg 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Solarte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Aybar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Diaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Schimpf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Szczur lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Richard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Cordoba ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|500
|001
|000—6
|12
|0
|San Diego
|000
|001
|100—2
|8
|1
a-singled for Drake in the 9th. b-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.
E_Myers (3). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Aguilar (6), Pina (8), Sogard 2 (2), Solarte (6), Renfroe (7), Szczur (2). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Myers (11), off Nelson. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Santana (17), Pina 2 (12), Sogard (4), Nelson (1), Myers (27), Szczur (3). CS_Arcia (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Perez 2, Arcia, Nelson); San Diego 3 (Spangenberg, Renfroe 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 16; San Diego 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Villar, Aybar, Cordoba. LIDP_Broxton. FIDP_Margot.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Santana, Pina); San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hedges).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, W, 2-2
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|8
|102
|3.86
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.20
|Drake
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.14
|Scahill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.45
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richard, L, 2-5
|6
|10
|6
|6
|0
|7
|95
|4.86
|Diaz
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|43
|8.35
Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:41. A_16,657 (42,302).
