Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Brewers 6, Padres 2

Brewers 6, Padres 2

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 12:59 am < a min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .210
Broxton cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .258
Perez lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .287
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313
Santana rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279
Pina c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .312
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Sogard 3b 4 1 4 1 0 0 .600
Nelson p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .067
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Franklin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 38 6 12 6 1 9
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Spangenberg 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .293
Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236
Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221
Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Schimpf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .218
Szczur lf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .273
Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Cordoba ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Totals 33 2 8 2 1 8
Milwaukee 500 001 000—6 12 0
San Diego 000 001 100—2 8 1

a-singled for Drake in the 9th. b-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Myers (3). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Aguilar (6), Pina (8), Sogard 2 (2), Solarte (6), Renfroe (7), Szczur (2). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Myers (11), off Nelson. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Santana (17), Pina 2 (12), Sogard (4), Nelson (1), Myers (27), Szczur (3). CS_Arcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Perez 2, Arcia, Nelson); San Diego 3 (Spangenberg, Renfroe 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 16; San Diego 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Villar, Aybar, Cordoba. LIDP_Broxton. FIDP_Margot.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Santana, Pina); San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hedges).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson, W, 2-2 6 7 2 2 1 8 102 3.86
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.20
Drake 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.14
Scahill 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.45
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard, L, 2-5 6 10 6 6 0 7 95 4.86
Diaz 3 2 0 0 1 2 43 8.35

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:41. A_16,657 (42,302).

