Brewers 6, Padres 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Broxton cf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .258 Perez lf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .287 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313 Santana rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .279 Pina c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .312 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Sogard 3b 4 1 4 1 0 0 .600 Nelson p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .067 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Franklin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 38 6 12 6 1 9

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Spangenberg 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Myers 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .293 Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .236 Hedges c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .221 Aybar ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Diaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Schimpf ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .153 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Szczur lf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .273 Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Cordoba ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Totals 33 2 8 2 1 8

Milwaukee 500 001 000—6 12 0 San Diego 000 001 100—2 8 1

a-singled for Drake in the 9th. b-grounded out for Diaz in the 9th.

E_Myers (3). LOB_Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5. 2B_Aguilar (6), Pina (8), Sogard 2 (2), Solarte (6), Renfroe (7), Szczur (2). 3B_Margot (3). HR_Myers (11), off Nelson. RBIs_Aguilar (12), Santana (17), Pina 2 (12), Sogard (4), Nelson (1), Myers (27), Szczur (3). CS_Arcia (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Perez 2, Arcia, Nelson); San Diego 3 (Spangenberg, Renfroe 2). RISP_Milwaukee 5 for 16; San Diego 2 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Villar, Aybar, Cordoba. LIDP_Broxton. FIDP_Margot.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Santana, Pina); San Diego 1 (Renfroe, Hedges).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson, W, 2-2 6 7 2 2 1 8 102 3.86 Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.20 Drake 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.14 Scahill 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.45 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard, L, 2-5 6 10 6 6 0 7 95 4.86 Diaz 3 2 0 0 1 2 43 8.35

Nelson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:41. A_16,657 (42,302).