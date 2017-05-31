Sports Listen

Brewers 7, Mets 1

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:37 pm < a min read
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Sogard 2b 2 2 1 0 3 0 .400
Thames lf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .286
Aguilar 1b 5 1 1 1 0 3 .287
Shaw 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .296
Perez rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .265
Pina c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .303
Broxton cf 4 1 1 1 1 3 .248
Arcia ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .251
Guerra p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Franklin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Scahill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 37 7 10 7 8 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .316
Cabrera ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .264
Bruce rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .249
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Duda 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Granderson cf-rf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .201
Flores 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307
R.Rivera c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
deGrom p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .320
a-T.Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Edgin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Lagares cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .226
Totals 33 1 7 1 4 7
Milwaukee 210 400 000—7 10 0
New York 000 000 001—1 7 0

a-flied out for deGrom in the 4th. b-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. c-struck out for Edgin in the 7th. d-struck out for Drake in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 11, New York 10. 2B_Thames (10), Aguilar (8), Shaw (16), Arcia (6), Conforto (10), R.Rivera (4). HR_Thames (14), off deGrom; Broxton (6), off deGrom. RBIs_Thames 2 (28), Aguilar (16), Perez 2 (22), Pina (14), Broxton (16), Conforto (34). SB_Shaw (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Aguilar, Pina, Broxton, Arcia, Franklin, Villar); New York 4 (Cabrera, Duda, deGrom, T.Rivera). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; New York 0 for 9.

Runners moved up_Pina, Flores. GIDP_Bruce.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Guerra, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 3 4 96 1.84
Hughes 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 4.05
Drake 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.56
Scahill 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.14
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, L, 4-2 4 8 7 7 5 6 105 3.97
Edgin 3 2 0 0 0 3 44 2.31
Ramirez 2 0 0 0 3 3 41 7.98

HBP_Hughes (Conforto). WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:17. A_26,517 (41,922).

