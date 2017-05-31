Brewers 7, Mets 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.400
|Thames lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.286
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.287
|Shaw 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Perez rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Pina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Broxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.248
|Arcia ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Guerra p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Franklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Scahill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|8
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Cabrera ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Bruce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Granderson cf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|R.Rivera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|deGrom p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|a-T.Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Edgin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Reynolds ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Lagares cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|4
|7
|Milwaukee
|210
|400
|000—7
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|7
|0
a-flied out for deGrom in the 4th. b-grounded out for Guerra in the 7th. c-struck out for Edgin in the 7th. d-struck out for Drake in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 11, New York 10. 2B_Thames (10), Aguilar (8), Shaw (16), Arcia (6), Conforto (10), R.Rivera (4). HR_Thames (14), off deGrom; Broxton (6), off deGrom. RBIs_Thames 2 (28), Aguilar (16), Perez 2 (22), Pina (14), Broxton (16), Conforto (34). SB_Shaw (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Aguilar, Pina, Broxton, Arcia, Franklin, Villar); New York 4 (Cabrera, Duda, deGrom, T.Rivera). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 12; New York 0 for 9.
Runners moved up_Pina, Flores. GIDP_Bruce.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|96
|1.84
|Hughes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.05
|Drake
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.56
|Scahill
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|3.14
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 4-2
|4
|8
|7
|7
|5
|6
|105
|3.97
|Edgin
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|2.31
|Ramirez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|41
|7.98
HBP_Hughes (Conforto). WP_deGrom.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:17. A_26,517 (41,922).