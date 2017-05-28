Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|G.Blnco cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|K.Brxtn cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|3
|2
|4
|D.Prlta rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|T.Shaw 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Hrrmann lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez lf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Drury 2b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Pina c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Innetta c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Dscalso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nelson p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|McFrlnd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Frnklin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Drake p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Trres p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|39
|9
|15
|8
|Arizona
|000
|100
|040—5
|Milwaukee
|200
|411
|01x—9
E_D.Peralta (2). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Ahmed (6), Iannetta (3), Descalso 2 (3), Do.Santana (8), T.Shaw (14), Pina (9). 3B_K.Broxton (3). HR_Do.Santana (7). SF_Drury (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Corbin L,4-5
|4
|10
|7
|7
|3
|3
|McFarland
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hoover
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|Nelson W,3-3
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Drake
|0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Torres H,9
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes S,2-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Drake pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Greg Gibson.
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
T_3:08. A_41,698 (41,900).