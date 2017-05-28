Sports Listen

Brewers 9, Diamondbacks 5

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 5:29 pm < a min read
Arizona Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
G.Blnco cf 4 1 0 0 K.Brxtn cf 4 2 1 0
Ahmed ss 5 1 2 1 Do.Sntn rf 4 3 2 4
D.Prlta rf 5 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 0
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 T.Shaw 3b 5 0 2 1
Hrrmann lf 3 0 0 0 H.Perez lf 5 0 0 1
Drury 2b 3 1 3 1 Pina c 5 1 3 1
Innetta c 4 0 1 1 Villar 2b 4 1 2 0
Dscalso 1b 4 0 2 1 Arcia ss 4 1 2 0
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Nelson p 3 0 1 1
McFrlnd p 1 0 0 0 Frnklin ph 1 0 0 0
Gldschm ph 1 0 0 0 Drake p 0 0 0 0
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 C.Trres p 0 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 11 5 Totals 39 9 15 8
Arizona 000 100 040—5
Milwaukee 200 411 01x—9

E_D.Peralta (2). DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Ahmed (6), Iannetta (3), Descalso 2 (3), Do.Santana (8), T.Shaw (14), Pina (9). 3B_K.Broxton (3). HR_Do.Santana (7). SF_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Corbin L,4-5 4 10 7 7 3 3
McFarland 3 3 1 0 0 3
Hoover 1 2 1 1 0 2
Milwaukee
Nelson W,3-3 7 7 1 1 0 10
Drake 0 3 4 4 2 0
Torres H,9 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Barnes S,2-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Drake pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:08. A_41,698 (41,900).

