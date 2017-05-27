Sports Listen

Brewers agree to deal with Martinez, 17-year-old Cuban

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 3:41 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cuban outfielder-first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 17-year-old from Holguin, Cuba, played for his national team at the 2014 Under-15 World Championship and then left the country for France, where his father played professionally.

A 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter, Martinez was with France for 2017 World Baseball Classic qualifying and the 2016 European Under-18 Championship.

Martinez has been training in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, since last year.

