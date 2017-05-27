Sports Listen

Brewers’ Anderson no-hits Diamiondbacks through 6 innings

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 6:01 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chase Anderson has a no-hitter through six innings for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 29-year-old right-hander tied a career high with 10 strikeouts but walked three and threw 97 pitches. The Brewers lead 3-0.

Arizona’s best opportunity for a hit was when Jeff Mathis flied out to the warning track in the fifth.

Anderson was drafted by Arizona in 2009 and pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2014 and 2015 before Milwaukee acquired him a in trade last year.

