Brewers score 8 runs in 5th, beat Mets 11-4

By RICH ROVITO May 13, 2017 10:51 pm < a min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw capped Milwaukee’s eight-run fifth inning with a three-run homer, helping the Brewers beat the New York Mets 11-4 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee sent 11 batters to the plate in its highest scoring inning of the season. Orlando Arcia had a two-run single and Jesus Aguilar drove in two runs with a double before Shaw connected for his eighth homer.

Neil Walker homered for New York, which has dropped three in a row. Robert Gsellman (2-3) was charged with six runs, five earned, and nine hits in four-plus innings.

