BYU forward Eric Mika to remain in NBA draft, hire an agent

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 3:57 pm < a min read
PROVO, Utah (AP) — BYU forward Eric Mika has announced he will remain in the NBA draft and hire an agent, ending his college playing career with two years of eligibility left.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pounder averaged team-highs with 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game and was named first-team All-West Coast Conference last season.

Mika progressed faster than expected last season after returning from a two-year Mormon mission in Spain. He averaged 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds as a freshman in 2013-14.

Mika’s departure ends his run with high school teammates Nick Emery and T.J. Haws. The three made up the core of the 2012-13 Lone Peak High School national championship team, then all signed with BYU.

The three finally took the court together for BYU last season.

