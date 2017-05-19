Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Ottawa
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Quebec
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Yeoncheon
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Rockland
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Sussex County
|0
|0
|000
|½
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Trois-Rivieres
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.
New Jersey 8, Quebec 4
Ottawa 7, Trois-Rivieres 1
New Jersey at Quebec, 9:36 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 8:30 p.m.