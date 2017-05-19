Sports Listen

Trending:

DATA Act: What agencies need to knowCivil service reformAir Force cutting IT costs
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Can-Am League

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 1:01 am < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Ottawa 1 0 1.000
Quebec 0 0 000 ½
Yeoncheon 0 0 000 ½
Rockland 0 0 000 ½
Sussex County 0 0 000 ½
New Jersey 0 0 000 ½
Trois-Rivieres 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

New Jersey 8, Quebec 4

Ottawa 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

Free webinar: Register now to learn about Closing the Gap between Government and IT with Army and Military Health System.
Advertisement

New Jersey at Quebec, 9:36 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Congress asks: Are federal employees overpaid?

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 8:30 p.m.

Related Topics
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Can-Am League
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

LEGO Statue of Liberty at American History Museum

Today in History

1917: Congress passes the Selective Service Act

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

May 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.8471 0.0082 2.24%
L 2020 25.4136 0.0224 3.69%
L 2030 28.2736 0.0398 5.24%
L 2040 30.4210 0.0505 6.00%
L 2050 17.4309 0.0333 6.69%
G Fund 15.3231 0.0009 0.78%
F Fund 17.8445 -0.0223 1.75%
C Fund 32.8855 0.1210 7.16%
S Fund 42.4349 0.1570 5.78%
I Fund 27.7660 -0.0192 10.16%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.