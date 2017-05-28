Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|New Jersey
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Quebec
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Ottawa
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Sussex County
|2
|7
|.222
|5½
___
New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Quebec at Rockland, 6 p.m.
Sussex County 5, Ottawa 3
Rockland 9, Quebec 3
New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 1:05 p.m.
Quebec at Rockland, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.