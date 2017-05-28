Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|New Jersey
|7
|2
|.778
|½
|Quebec
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Ottawa
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Sussex County
|3
|7
|.300
|5
___
New Jersey 19, Trois-Rivieres 5
Sussex County 12, Ottawa 2
Rockland 4, Quebec 1
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Ottawa at Rockland, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.