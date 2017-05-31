Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rockland
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Quebec
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|New Jersey
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|Sussex County
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Ottawa
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Trois-Rivieres
|3
|9
|.250
|7
___
Quebec 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Quebec 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Rockland 6, Ottawa 5
Sussex County 3, New Jersey 2
Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.