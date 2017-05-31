Sports Listen

Can-Am League

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 10:31 pm < a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Rockland 11 3 .786
Quebec 6 4 .600 3
New Jersey 6 5 .545
Sussex County 6 7 .462
Ottawa 4 8 .333 6
Trois-Rivieres 3 9 .250 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Quebec 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Rockland 6, Ottawa 5

Sussex County 3, New Jersey 2

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 10:30 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News
The Associated Press

