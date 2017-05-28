Cardinals 3, Rockies 0

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Fowler cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .216 Pham lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .339 Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .264 Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .322 Peralta 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Diaz ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262 Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 34 3 9 3 5 7

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .316 Desmond lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192 Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257 a-Wolters ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .312 Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 32 0 4 0 3 10

St. Louis 001 020 000—3 9 1 Colorado 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-walked for Hanigan in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Qualls in the 8th. c-walked for Rosenthal in the 9th.

E_Gyorko (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Fowler (5), Diaz (12). HR_Pham (4), off Freeland. RBIs_Pham 2 (13), Molina (19).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Molina 2, Garcia); Colorado 4 (Gonzalez 2, Story, Hanigan). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Colorado 0 for 5.

GIDP_Gyorko, Wainwright.

DP_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (Freeland, Hanigan, Reynolds).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wainwright, W, 5-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 109 4.20 Rosenthal, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 33 2.45 Oh, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 5-3 6 8 3 3 2 4 89 3.43 Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.49 Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.06 Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 27 5.52 Lyles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.59

Inherited runners-scored_Lyles 3-0.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:15. A_48,106 (50,398).