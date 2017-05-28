Cardinals 3, Rockies 0

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fowler cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.339
|Molina c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Peralta 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Diaz ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Wainwright p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rosenthal p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Carpenter ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|5
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lyles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Desmond lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Hanigan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|a-Wolters ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Qualls p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|St. Louis
|001
|020
|000—3
|9
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-walked for Hanigan in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Qualls in the 8th. c-walked for Rosenthal in the 9th.
E_Gyorko (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Fowler (5), Diaz (12). HR_Pham (4), off Freeland. RBIs_Pham 2 (13), Molina (19).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Molina 2, Garcia); Colorado 4 (Gonzalez 2, Story, Hanigan). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Colorado 0 for 5.
GIDP_Gyorko, Wainwright.
Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
DP_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (Freeland, Hanigan, Reynolds).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 5-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|109
|4.20
|Rosenthal, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|2.45
|Oh, S, 11-13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 5-3
|6
|8
|3
|3
|2
|4
|89
|3.43
|Oberg
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.49
|Qualls
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.06
|Dunn
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|27
|5.52
|Lyles
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.59
Inherited runners-scored_Lyles 3-0.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:15. A_48,106 (50,398).