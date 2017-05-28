Sports Listen

Cardinals 3, Rockies 0

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 12:39 am < a min read
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fowler cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .216
Pham lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .339
Molina c 5 0 1 1 0 0 .264
Gyorko 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .322
Peralta 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Diaz ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .262
Wainwright p 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rosenthal p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Carpenter ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 3 9 3 5 7
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .330
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lyles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .316
Desmond lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192
Hanigan c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .257
a-Wolters ph-c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .312
Freeland p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Qualls p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Totals 32 0 4 0 3 10
St. Louis 001 020 000—3 9 1
Colorado 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-walked for Hanigan in the 8th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Qualls in the 8th. c-walked for Rosenthal in the 9th.

E_Gyorko (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Colorado 8. 2B_Fowler (5), Diaz (12). HR_Pham (4), off Freeland. RBIs_Pham 2 (13), Molina (19).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Molina 2, Garcia); Colorado 4 (Gonzalez 2, Story, Hanigan). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 8; Colorado 0 for 5.

GIDP_Gyorko, Wainwright.

DP_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Story, Reynolds), (Freeland, Hanigan, Reynolds).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wainwright, W, 5-3 7 3 0 0 1 6 109 4.20
Rosenthal, H, 6 1 0 0 0 2 2 33 2.45
Oh, S, 11-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland, L, 5-3 6 8 3 3 2 4 89 3.43
Oberg 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.49
Qualls 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.06
Dunn 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 27 5.52
Lyles 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.59

Inherited runners-scored_Lyles 3-0.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:15. A_48,106 (50,398).

