Carpenter takes top spot…

Carpenter takes top spot in crash-marred Indy 500 qualifying

By MICHAEL MAROT May 20, 2017 7:13 pm < a min read
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two-time pole winner Ed Carpenter had the fastest car in Indianapolis 500 qualifying Saturday with a four-lap average of 230.468 mph.

He finished just ahead of Takuma Sato and 2008 race winner Scott Dixon. Sato was second at 230.382. Dixon was third at 230.333.

All times will be erased for Sunday’s nine-car pole shootout.

Qualifying was marred by a frightening crash that sent Sebastien Bourdais to the hospital complaining of pain in his right leg. The Frenchman hit the SAFER barrier in the second turn head-on. He had topped 231 mph on his two previous laps.

Drivers from Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport took six of the top nine spots.

Two-time Formula One champ Fernando Alonso was seventh at 230.034.

Will Power was the only Team Penske driver to make the shootout.

___

More AP auto racing: http://racing.ap.org

