Carrasco wins again; Indians hit 3 HRs, beat Oakland 5-3

By STEVE HERRICK May 29, 2017 7:08 pm < a min read
CLEVELAND (AP) — Carlos Carrasco won his third straight decision, Edwin Encarnacion hit one of Cleveland’s three solo home runs and the Indians defeated the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday.

Carrasco (5-2) pitched six shutout innings before allowing back-to-back homers to Yander Alonso and Ryon Healy in the seventh. The right-hander, who hasn’t lost since April 28, allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Carlos Santana and Encarnacion hit back-to-back homers to start a four-run fourth while Austin Jackson homered to lead off the third. Cleveland has hit a home run in 14 straight games.

Andrew Miller struck out the side in the eighth. Cody Allen gave up Khris Davis’ solo homer and two singles in the ninth, but struck out Trevor Plouffe and recorded his 14th save.

Daniel Mengden (0-1), recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his first start of the season, allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

