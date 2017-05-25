Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

James 13-18 5-8 35, Love 5-13 2-2 15, Thompson 1-3 4-4 6, Irving 9-15 2-2 24, Smith 2-4 1-2 6, Jefferson 3-5 2-2 9, Derr.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Frye 2-6 0-0 6, Dero.Williams 5-6 2-2 14, Shumpert 2-3 0-0 4, D.Jones 2-4 1-1 5, Korver 2-4 1-1 7, J.Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 48-85 20-24 135.
Crowder 3-8 5-7 11, Horford 4-8 0-0 8, Olynyk 2-8 2-2 7, Smart 2-7 0-0 6, Bradley 10-20 1-1 23, Green 4-8 3-3 14, Brown 2-3 3-5 7, Mickey 1-2 0-0 2, Jerebko 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Zeller 2-3 0-0 4, Rozier 4-13 2-3 10, Young 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-86 17-23 102.
|Cleveland
|43
|32
|34
|26—135
|Boston
|27
|30
|17
|28—102
3-Point Goals_Cleveland 19-41 (James 4-7, Irving 4-8, Love 3-7, Dero.Williams 2-3, Korver 2-4, Frye 2-5, Jefferson 1-3, Smith 1-3, J.Jones 0-1), Boston 11-30 (Green 3-6, Young 2-4, Bradley 2-5, Smart 2-5, Jerebko 1-2, Olynyk 1-2, Crowder 0-1, Rozier 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 38 (Love 11), Boston 39 (Crowder 6). Assists_Cleveland 24 (James 8), Boston 20 (Rozier 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Boston 23. Technicals_Cleveland defensive three second, Cleveland team, Boston defensive three second, Boston team, Green. A_18,624 (18,624).
Download our Expert Edition e-book, Cyber: Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation.