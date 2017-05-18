Sports Listen

CBS to remain TV home for Army-Navy game through 2028

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 11:34 am < a min read
CBS Sports, Army and Navy have agreed to a 10-year contract that extends the network’s media rights for the military academies’ annual football rivalry game through 2028.

The new agreement starts in 2019. CBS has been the broadcast home of Army-Navy since 1996. In 2009, the game was moved to the second Saturday in December to make it the only Football Bowl Subdivision game scheduled for that day and the final major college football game before bowl season.

Last year’s Army-Navy game was the most watched in 24 years. Army broke a 14-game losing streak to Navy.

The 118th Army-Navy game is scheduled for Dec. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Army-Navy will be streamed on CBSSports.com. CBS Sports Network will continue to broadcast the Army-Navy basketball rivalry.

More college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org

