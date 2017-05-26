Sports Listen

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas unsure if he’ll need hip surgery

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 2:49 pm < a min read
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celtics star Isaiah Thomas says it’s too early to tell if he needs surgery on his right hip.

The injury knocked the Boston point guard out of the Eastern Conference finals in Game 2. Although the Celtics won the next game without him, Cleveland went on to win the series in five games.

Thomas said at the team’s practice facility Friday that the swelling must go down before there is a decision on how to rehab. He says surgery is “not the No. 1 option right now.”

Thomas says he told doctors that whatever happens, he needs to come back even better — “and I will.”

