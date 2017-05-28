Sports Listen

Chan Kim wins Mizuno Open to qualify for British Open

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:47 am < a min read
OKAYAMA, Japan (AP) — Chan Kim of the United States fired a 4-under-par 68 on Sunday to win the Mizuno Open and qualify for the British Open.

Kim offset a lone bogey with five birdies at the Setonakai Golf Club to finish on a 15-under 273, five strokes ahead of Michael Hendry of New Zealand (68) who also qualified for the 146th Open.

The victory capped an eventful week for the Korean-American, who secured a place in the US Open on Monday in another qualifying tournament in Japan.

Adam Bland of Australia finished third after a 70 and also qualified for the July 16-23 Open at Royal Birkdale along with KT Kim of South Korea who shot a 69 to finish tied for fourth.

