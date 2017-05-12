Sports Listen

Chelsea wins English Premier League after beating West Brom

By STEVE DOUGLAS May 12, 2017
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea clinched the English Premier League at the first opportunity on Friday, beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 through Michy Batshuayi’s 82nd-minute goal to take an unassailable 10-point lead.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte jumped into the arms of his fellow coaches near the dugout after Batshuayi — just on as a substitute — poked home a close-range finish from Cesar Azpilicueta’s cut-back.

It is a second top-flight league title in three seasons and sixth in total for Chelsea, which has led the standings since early November.

Conte became the fourth manager to win the Premier League in his first season in English soccer.

