Churchill Downs moves online wagering operations to Kentucky

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 1:13 pm < a min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The parent company of Churchill Downs racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby, has moved its online wagering operations from Silicon Valley to Kentucky.

A decade ago, when Churchill Downs Inc. was building its TwinSpires online wagering business, the operations were based in California to tap into that region’s high-tech prowess.

Company CEO Bill Carstanjen said Tuesday that Churchill Downs is confident it can fill those high-tech skills in its hometown of Louisville.

Churchill says that in 2016, $1.1 billion was wagered through TwinSpires, amounting to 10 percent of total betting on U.S. horse races.

TwinSpires, which also has operations in Lexington, Kentucky, employs more than 200 people. TwinSpires plans to add 25 more Louisville employees. Churchill is investing $2.2 million to expand its Louisville offices to house the TwinSpires headquarters.

